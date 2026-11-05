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SFIA Completes Review and Approval of Cold-Formed Steel Framing Standards and Test Standards
7 days ago
FALLS CHURCH, VA (November 4, 2026) — The Steel Framing Industry Association (SFIA) has completed the review and approval process for its portfolio of cold-formed steel (CFS) framing and test standards. Updated versions of the American National Standards are expected to be available for download by the end of November 2026. The standards will eventually be published using a new document design template.