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LEGO Chinese Traditional Festival Prosperity Lion (40976) GWP Officially Announced
By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran,8 days ago
LEGO has officially revealed a new Chinese Traditional Festival gift with purchase set coming in January with the Prosperity Lion (40976). Releasing on January 1, the set has 411 pieces but we don’t have the price threshold yet at this time. The set features the lion you usually see during around Chinese Lunar New Year festivities. The Chinese Zodiac animal GWPs ended this year with the Year of the Horse (40779) which completed the 12 animals so LEGO will have something new for next year.