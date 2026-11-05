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MassUltra Roundup: Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Weekend
By Chris Wristen,2 days ago
October came to a close with a busy Oct. 30-Nov. 1 weekend of ultrarunning in New England, from the RutFest Trail Running Festival 36-hour event in Rutland, Vt., to the Next Loop Challenge 50-mile, 40-mile and 12-hour runs in Wrentham, Mass., to 8 Hours at the Farm in Brookfield, Conn. Results from RutFest and the Next Loop Challenge were not available at the time of publication, and neither were results from many of the other ultras in the Northeast and across the country where New Englanders toed the line. That makes this a light edition of reading about 8 Hours at the Farm and a rain-soaked Javelina Jundred in Arizona.