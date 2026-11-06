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Managed Accounts Help in Down Markets, but There’s More to It
By John Manganarojohn@thedailyupside.com,9 days ago
It’s been two decades since the Pension Protection Act began allowing managed accounts to serve as a default investment in 401(k) plans. Retirement researchers have been analyzing the pros and cons ever since, including Jack VanDerhei, director of retirement studies for the Morningstar Center for Retirement & Policy Studies, who just published his fourth paper of the year about managed accounts. The new study asks two questions that are easily conflated: Does a managed account perform better in a bad market, and does its relative value increase as market outcomes become more adverse? The answer to both is yes, though there are some important caveats.