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LEGO Ninjago Ivo’s Ninja Dojo (71888) Officially Announced
By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran,8 days ago
LEGO has officially revealed a new LEGO Ninjago 2027 set that will be coming out this January with Ivo’s Ninja Dojo (71888). Consisting of 3,495 pieces, the set will retail for $279.99 and features scenes from the upcoming Ninjago Legends Embers + Ashes. It will also include 12 minifigures of Jin, Mira, Nate, Tre, Master Ivo, Master Zane, Gigi, Duncan, Oni Imperator, Oni Warrior, and Madge, and Roland.