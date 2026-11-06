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Bye Bye $2.5 Trillion: Post-Midterm ‘Momentum Unwind’ Fears Ignite Mammoth AI Selloff
By Sean Craigsean.craig@thedailyupside.com,9 days ago
Well, that escalated quickly. Wednesday’s reassuring post-midterm election rally on Wall Street ended faster than a New York minute. It was replaced on Thursday with a seismic tech selloff that caused the Nasdaq Composite to dip 5.5% into correction territory. Roughly $2.5 trillion in market value, $1 trillion of it concentrated in the Magnificent 7 tech behemoths, evaporated like nail polish remover. Investors began pricing in plans by victorious Democratic politicians to rein in the artificial intelligence buildout that is powering the market’s favorite trade and rotating their portfolios accordingly. Some analysts think they may have gone too far.