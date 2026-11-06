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Brookings sweeps Huron on senior night, reaches most wins in a season since 2018
By Gavin Struve,8 days ago
Brookings swept Huron on senior night Thursday, ending the regular season with a win ahead of the SoDak 16 and reaching the school’s highest win total since 2018. In the 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 victory, the Bobcats won a competitive first two sets and dominated the third set from the start. They finished the 2026 regular season 15-16 overall, their best record since finishing 16-15 in 2018.