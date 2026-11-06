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Spotlight on Carl Storck: Co-Founder of the NFL
By Beth Callahan Editor,9 days ago
Courtesy of Misti Spillman, Manager, Preservation and Community Outreach Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. Living here in Warren County, we are fortunate to be between the two larger cities of Dayton and Cincinnati. This allows us to not only share in both of these city's accomplishments, but in their residents. And, believe it or not, one way of learning about these people can often be found in historical cemeteries. Dayton, Ohio's Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, which is one of the oldest garden cemeteries in the United States, is filled with history. And, this October the WarrenCountyPost.com has been given the privilege to publish a piece from Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum about Carl Storck: Co-founder of the NFL.