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Lions Clubs and Leader Dogs for the Blind: A Legacy of Service
By LookUpDetroit Editor,8 days ago
The partnership between Lions Clubs International and Leader Dogs for the Blind is one of the most enduring and impactful collaborations in the world of service organizations. It began in the late 1930s, when members of the Uptown Lions Club of Detroit recognized a need close to home: one of their fellow Lions had lost his sight and found that existing guide-dog schools could not accept him. Rather than accept defeat, the Lions stepped forward to meet the need themselves. Their determination set the foundation for what would become Leader Dogs for the Blind.