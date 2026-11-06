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Quick Hits | Second half propels JMU to a 54-23 win over Southern Miss
By sports desk,9 days ago
JMU football (8-2, 5-2 Sun Belt) put up a strong second-half performance to pull off a 54-23 win over Southern Miss (3-6, 2-3). Here’s what you need to know:. After Southern Miss opened the game with a three-and-out, JMU capitalized early. Though unable to find the end zone, the offense pushed into field goal range, allowing seventh-year kicker Morgan Suarez to knock in a 32-yard field goal.