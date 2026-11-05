undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Outdoor Living Spaces That Expand the Usable Square Footage of a Home
By NextBLDG,6 days ago
Picture a house at dusk, the glass doors slid fully open, the oak floor of the living room running straight out onto a stone terrace of the same warm tone. A table is set under a timber-slatted roof, a grill glows at the far end of a long counter, and the garden beyond is lit softly enough that you can see the shape of the trees. The living room has not grown by a single inch, yet the house now feels twice as generous. That is the quiet power of a well-designed outdoor living space.