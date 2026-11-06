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What’s in their bag: An inside look into what LMU students carry in their bags every day
By Erin Moews, photo intern; Sofia Saucedo, photo intern,8 days ago
While some students pack only what they need for class, others carry a few extra items that hold personal meaning. For LMU students Lily Sare-Pierce, biology major, Cole Blubaum, communication studies major, and Emera Humphreys, environmental science major, the contents of their bags reflect a mix of their daily routines, interests and personalities. Sare-Pierce keeps a combination of school supplies and sentimental items that remind her of her family and friends back home. Blubaum carries a variety of everyday essentials alongside his camera, which lets him capture moments throughout the day. Humphreys makes sure to have her favorite snacks, beauty products and a few souvenirs from her travels. Although each student has a different approach to what they bring with them, their belongings offer a small glimpse into their lives outside the classroom.