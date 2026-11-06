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People behind the pride: LMU at work
By Gregory Starke, photo intern,8 days ago
Behind the scenes at LMU, students and faculty work tirelessly to pursue their passions, build community and make an impact on campus. From Debora McClune, associate head of physical production, to the student organization, Isang Bansa, this photo series highlights the dedication, hard work and commitment of faculty and students. Through these photographs, we get a glimpse of the work that often goes unnoticed, and the people behind it.