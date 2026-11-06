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San Jose Sheds Morning Fog, Basks in Balmy 70s All Weekend
By Emily Johnson,8 days ago
San Jose City Hall Plaza — Landmark Weather Coverage Backdrop. San Jose is waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures near 51 degrees Thursday morning, but a brief round of patchy fog could linger before 9 a.m. The fog should give way to bright sunshine, with the afternoon warming to around 72 degrees. Rain is nowhere on the immediate schedule, and the weekend is shaping up to be even warmer.