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A Fit for Boise State’s Built Different Culture
By Via Boise State University Athletics,,7 days ago
Grounded in faith, family, and an unwavering work ethic, this Bronco defensive lineman embodies the mentality that makes Boise State special. For Mikaio Edward, finding the right college football home was about more than finding an opportunity to play at Division I level. It was about finding a program whose values matched his own. When the Kent, Wash., native entered the transfer portal last January, he was not sure what the next chapter of his football career would look like. He had made the most of his opportunity at Central Washington, earning Lone Star Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year…
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