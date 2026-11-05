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Play The Opening of '007 First Light' For Free With New Starter Pack
By Benjamin B,3 days ago
IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios have announced a new Free Starter Pack for 007 First Light. The starter pack allows players to step into the shoes of a young James Bond and experience the game's opening mission in Iceland at no cost. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also jump into the game with an exclusive one-hour Timed Trial of 007 First Light, with the Starter Pack coming to all players on November 10th.