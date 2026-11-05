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DAMON and BABY Physical Release and Free Story Expansion 'RISE OF THE ORACLE' Announced
By Benjamin B,4 days ago
Arc System Works has announced a physical edition for DAMON and BABY which is currently available digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC; additionally a new Story Expansion titled RISE OF THE ORACLE will also be included, and will be released as a free update for all owners of the digital release on February 18th, 2027.