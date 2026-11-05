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Notice and Summary | Ordinance No. ORD-26-1507
4 days ago
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 10, 2026, the City Council of the City of Hermosa Beach (“City”) will consider the adoption of Ordinance No. 26-1507. Ordinance No. 26-1507 amends Section 10.36.010 of the Hermosa Beach Municipal Code relating to green curb parking zones. The ordinance establishes a uniform 24-minute parking limit for green curb zones citywide, except for zones that transition at a designated time to a two- or three-hour parking limit.