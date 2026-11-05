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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Details Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards, BlackCell, and Store
By Benjamin B,6 days ago
Activision has revealed the details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, BlackCell, and store, all of which will go live begin on November 6th, 2026. The 100-tier Battle Pass features more than 100 rewards, including two new free weapons, and features a new catch-up mechanic that automatically unlocks rewards for players who fall behind each day, up to Day 50.