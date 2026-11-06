undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Record Night for Haas, Three Sugar Bears Notch Double-Doubles in Five-Set Win
8 days ago
CONWAY, Ark. — The Central Arkansas volleyball team (9-14, 9-4 UAC) defeated UT Arlington (11-14, 5-8 UAC) 3-2 in five-sets on Thursday night, winning 24-26, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9. McKinzee Haas notched her place in Central Arkansas history, recording 12 total blocks in the contest. The mark moves Haas into a tie for second place all-time for total blocks in a five-set match as well as seventh place all-time for total blocks in a single match. Three Sugar Bears recorded double-doubles in the match. Nicole Sargent led the Sugar Bears with a career high 17 kills, 10 digs, and another career high with six blocks. Sarah Carnathan tallied 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and Ella Chaney wrapped up her third double-double in a row with 13 kills, a career high 18 digs, three aces and two blocks.