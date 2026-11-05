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2026 Delaware Midterm Elections recap
7 days ago
On Nov. 3, Delawareans cast their votes in the state’s Midterm elections, deciding who will represent the First State both in Washington and Dover. Voters submitted ballots for one United States senator, the state’s lone U.S. House member, several statewide executive offices and seats in the General Assembly. 47.49% of registered voters cast ballots, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.