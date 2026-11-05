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Wazzu legend Gardner Minshew to start for Cardinals against Seahawks
By Kole Musgrove, Seahawks Wire,6 days ago
Minshew Mania is coming back to the Evergreen State. The Seattle Seahawks are starting Drew Lock in place of the injured Sam Darnold on Sunday. Not only will Seattle not be the only team making a change at quarterback in Week 9, they won't even be the only team playing at Lumen Field to do so! The Arizona Cardinals have announced that longtime veteran backup, and Washington State Cougar legend, Gardner Minshew II will start for them on Sunday.