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Wapato Woman, 32, Killed After SUV Crosses Into Path of Two Semis Near Moxee
By Aaron Washington,8 days ago
A 32-year-old Wapato woman died Wednesday evening after the pickup truck she was riding in crossed into oncoming traffic on State Route 24 near Moxee and collided with two semi-trucks. Jamaica Castro was a passenger in a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado that struck one semi head-on before a second big rig slammed into the wreckage moments later.
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