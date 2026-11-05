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Lemonade Completes Nationwide Renters Insurance Rollout
By Anthony R. O’Donnell,4 days ago
Lemonade (New York) has launched renters insurance in Minnesota, completing nationwide availability for the product across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The expansion makes renters insurance the first Lemonade product offered throughout the United States. “From the start, we built Lemonade Renters to remove the complexity that makes traditional...