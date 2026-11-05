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tsunami? How Casey McQuiston predicted ‘Blexas’
By Quispe López,4 days ago
This story originally appeared on Them. Red, White, & Royal Blue — and for the results of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, but you’ve probably heard about those. Americans across the country are rejoicing after Texas flipped blue, electing James Talarico as the state’s first Democratic senator in decades and Gina Hinojosa as governor. While many are experiencing the win as an elated surprise, fans of the LGBTQ+ novel Red, White & Royal Blue say this is unfolding just as the series foretold…