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Cosmic Baseball Brings Neon Baseball Tour to Toyota Field in 2027
By Michael Ryan DeLuca,8 days ago
The Cosmic Takeover Tour will visit 44 Minor League Baseball stadiums, bringing its blacklight baseball experience and expanded entertainment production to Huntsville on March 27. Baseball is getting a glow-up in 2027. Cosmic Baseball is bringing its combination of on-field competition, neon effects and immersive entertainment to Toyota Field on...