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Vermont estate owners issue no-trespass orders to 23 neighbors in feud over 900-foot airstrip
9 days ago
A private airstrip has put a small Vermont mountain community at the center of costly litigation and accusations of intimidation. The nearly five-year dispute involves an estate whose owners have issued no-trespass orders to 23 neighbors. Here's what to know. Kyle Clark, chief executive of electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies,...