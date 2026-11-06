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Biriba Union November 17 at Selby Gardens
9 days ago
ASC welcomes back the extraordinary cellist Mike Block, performing this time as part of the uniquely joyful trio Biribá Union. Borrowing its name from a Brazilian wild sugarapple, the musicians of Biribá Union met through Silkroad’s Global Musician Workshop, initially bonding over their shared love of Brazilian music. Their original compositions draw on the freestyle theatrics of hip-hop and Go-go music, the effortless beauty of Brazilian forró and choro, the earthiness of American roots music, and the improvisational spontaneity of jazz. The program will be announced from the stage and will include original compositions, arrangements from global collaborations, and tunes from their debut album Passing Go. Artists sponsored by James H. Johnson, Jr., MD PA. Artists and school program sponsored by Miles & Barbara Capron.