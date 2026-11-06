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Battery Recycling: Skip The Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!
8 days ago
Do you know how to dispose of old and used batteries? And no, it’s not tossing them into a trash can. While exploring the show floor at CES this past January I came across a booth, with a very familiar mascot, that answered this exact question. That mascot was Woodsy Owl, and to help promote battery recycling the right way, he traded his catch phrase of “Give A Hoot, Don’t Pollute” to “Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!”.