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Las Vegas Leads 2026 US Travel Bookings as Tokyo Tops 2027 Searches According to eDreams Report
6 days ago
In Brief: American travelers largely booked short domestic trips in 2026, with Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale leading reservations, while San Francisco and Mexico City recorded the fastest booking growth; searches also showed rising international interest, with Tokyo topping early 2027 searches ahead of London and Paris. Domestic Cities...