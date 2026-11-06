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Multnomah County chair race: Shannon Singleton wins, Julia Brim-Edwards concedes
By OPB staff,8 days ago
Multnomah County voters have elected County Commissioner Shannon Singleton as the county’s next chair. According to the county’s latest preliminary results, Singleton secured the position with about 57% of the vote. Fellow Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards trailed with 42%. In a statement Thursday evening, Singleton thanked supporters for trusting...
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