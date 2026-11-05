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4 Signs It’s Time To Stop Mowing Your Lawn For The Season, According To Experts
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
Garden and lawn maintenance typically slow down when the weather cools down. In the height of summer, plants grow and thrive as does the grass, requiring frequent mowing. People seeking a reprieve from tending to the lawn will be happy when temperatures drop, usually signaling a break from outdoor tasks. But when you get to wind down and store your lawn equipment depends on several factors, including geographical region, climate, and grass type.