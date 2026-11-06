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Halloween thrives on Kings Highway in Lewes
By Kevin Keane,9 days ago
Once again, the spirit of Halloween lives on in Lewes, thanks in large part to the efforts of the Lewes Police Department, led by Chief Thomas Spell. Four years ago, Spell was approached with the idea of shutting down a section of Kings Highway on Halloween night so young trick-or-treaters and their families could walk the street safely. Kings Highway had begun to draw kids from around the county whose parents loved the walkable neighborhood. But even with streetlights, it could be difficult to cross at night, particularly while wearing costumes.