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Hinton denied championship again in five-set loss to Beckman Catholic
By Allen Hamil Sports Editor,9 days ago
CORALVILLE — Hinton reached the Class 2A state title match two years in a row and the end result was the same, a five-set loss. This year, the top-seeded Blackhawks fell victim to third-seeded Beckman Catholic in Thursday’s contest at Xtream Arena. The Trailblazers won the odd-numbered sets 25-23, 25-19 and 15-10 while the Blackhawks won the even-numbered frames 25-15 and 25-19. Sophomore Addy Ortegren said it was hard to be on the losing end of a five-set championship match for the second year in a row.