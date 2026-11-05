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SAVE THE DATE FOR THE 2027 PENNSYLVANIA DAIRY SUMMIT
3 days ago
The Dairy Summit Will Feature Five Keynote Sessions and Several Breakout Sessions. To inspire dairy producers and industry professionals to push the limits and explore the possibilities of what growth looks like for Pennsylvania dairy, the 2027 Pennsylvania Dairy Summit is scheduled for February 3-4, 2027 at the Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center in State College, Pa. Hosted by the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and Center for Dairy Excellence, the annual dairy conference brings together dairy producers and allied-industry representatives who want to envision the possibilities, exchange ideas, and start bringing their vision to life.