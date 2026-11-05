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Summit to Explore Dairy Protein’s Appeal, Producer Opportunities
6 days ago
Understanding where the dairy industry is headed takes insight from across the food system. During this year’s edition of PDP Dairy Insights Summit, presented by Professional Dairy Producers® (PDP), dairy producers, industry leaders and subject-matter experts will share perspectives on protein demand, research and innovation, and the genetic progress and management strategies necessary to capitalize on current trends.