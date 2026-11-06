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Recap #14: I, Talbot
By Pale Dragon,8 days ago
Coming off of a massive 7-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday, the Gray Jackets looked to keep it going in a revenge game against Dallas. Both teams switched goalies from Saturday’s matchup, but you wouldn’t have known Casey DeSmith was the backup, given how he withstood a late Columbus surge and only allowed one goal. Across the ice, Cam Talbot got his second straight start, and is he even the backup anymore? He feels like 1A. Oh, and he saved 2.34 goals above expected over 65 minutes in this game.