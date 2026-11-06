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Officials search for the bear that killed a mother and daughter in British Columbia
9 days ago
Selah Reed's family first knew something was wrong when the 20-year-old missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister. When no one had heard from Reed or her mother, Jenny Balcarras, by the next morning, they asked the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to check on their home in Bella Coola on British Columbia's central coast. Balcarras' car was gone and the doors were locked. They found the car at a trailhead up the road, but Balcarras and Reed were nowhere to be found.