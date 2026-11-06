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Eala Identifies the Weakness She Wants to Improve After Breakthrough 2026 Season
By Jack Cops,9 days ago
Alexandra Eala Identifies the Weakness She Wants to Improve After Breakthrough 2026 Season. Alexandra Eala is not allowing a career-best season to convince her that her game is complete. The Filipino star has identified her net play as an area where she still wants to improve, acknowledging that although her progress in that department has been valuable in 2026, there is considerably more work to do.