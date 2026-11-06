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The Changing World of Animal Cloning
9 days ago
Since researchers first created Dolly the sheep in 1996, animal cloning has advanced significantly, with improved techniques and successful attempts in multiple mammalian species. These developments have expanded opportunities in medicine, agriculture, and conservation. However, concerns about animal welfare, low success rates, abnormalities, and ethical issues remain. The Scientist has...