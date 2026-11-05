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My Dolby Atmos system gets a workout from these 4K Blu-rays
By Eli Becht,6 days ago
It goes under the radar a lot, but a big reason why 4K UHD Blu-ray discs always have a place in my home is because of their audio. Thanks to the larger disc sizes, it's often the case that 4K Blu-ray discs run at a higher bitrate than their Blu-ray counterparts, and much higher than what you see with streaming. This means you can effectively eliminate compression from the mix, and it allows for formats like Dolby Atmos to hit much higher highs than what's offered on other formats.