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Highlights from the 2026 Loss Prevention Leadership Summit
By Courtney Wolfe,8 days ago
News, tactics, career guidance, and technological developments for retail loss prevention professionals. The 2026 LP Leadership Summit, hosted by the Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) and developed in collaboration with LP Magazine, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), and the National Retail Federation (NRF), took place last week, Oct. 27-29, at the beautiful Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida.