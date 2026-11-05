undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Adelanto Stabbing Investigated as Attempted Murder; Female Suspect Arrested
By Marisol Reyes,5 days ago
Desert Garden Apartments — Reported Deputy Response Location. A woman was found with multiple stab wounds after San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to Desert Garden Apartments in Adelanto. In a Thursday report, Victor Valley News said deputies were called at about 1 p.m. to the complex in the 11200 block of Lee Avenue, near Bellflower Street.
6