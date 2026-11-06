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Newly Public Agility Wants to Prove Physical AI Has Legs
By Jamie Wildejamie@thedailyupside.com,9 days ago
As markets sour on digital AI, physical AI is walking upright onto the Nasdaq. Agility on Thursday became the US’ first publicly traded pure-play humanoid robotics company. Agility went public through a merger with Michael Klein’s blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp XI (SPACs are so back). The startup secured about $201 million in new funding led by Foxconn, Apple’s go-to iPhone manufacturer. Nvidia and Amazon are also backers.