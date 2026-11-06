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Wilson’s defensive effort highlights Valley’s road match against Jackson State
By Special to Darkhorse Press,8 days ago
JACKSON | The Mississippi Valley State University volleyball team battled on the road Wednesday evening but fell to Jackson State University in straight sets (15-25, 9-25, 12-25) in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action inside the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Taylor Wilson anchored the defensive effort for the...