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Farnsworth Art Museum Celebrates the Holiday Season with the Annual Share the Wonder Event
6 days ago
ROCKLAND, ME — The Farnsworth Art Museum invites the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season at its beloved annual event, Share the Wonder, on Friday, December 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. This free, family-friendly celebration will feature live music, hands-on artmaking activities, cookie decorating, and festive fun for visitors of all ages.