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Wisconsin poised to legalize marijuana after Democratic wins
By Postindustrial,7 days ago
Wisconsin’s political landscape has shifted dramatically following this week’s elections, positioning the state to legalize marijuana potentially. With Democratic leaders now holding majority control in both the Assembly and Senate, alongside the election of pro-legalization Gov.-elect David Crowley, advocates are optimistic about the prospects for cannabis legislation. Assembly...