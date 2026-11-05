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Answer Man: What is Asheville’s debt load? Could City Council appoint Manheimer to fill soon-to-be vacant seat?
By JOHN BOYLE,6 days ago
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m hoping you can enlighten us. I’d like to know what Asheville owes, including “off the books” stuff like unfunded pensions. City websites don’t offer up a summary that I can find. Rating services don’t offer up a summary, though they give Asheville excellent ratings. What is Asheville’s current indebtedness? Not annual debt service, but the actual amount currently on the books, plus those devilishly elusive things like future pension liabilities.