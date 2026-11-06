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Medicare Advantage Plan Closures Are Mounting
By John Manganarojohn@thedailyupside.com,9 days ago
Medicare Advantage plans are popular, with more than half of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in them in 2026, according to KFF. People like their lower up-front costs and the fact that they bundle Part A, Part B and (usually) Part D prescription drug coverage into a single plan managed by a private insurer. But not everyone who wants to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan can do so, however, and an increasing number of people are finding themselves in counties without a single option listed for 2027. Sixty-seven US counties currently have no general-enrollment Medicare Advantage plans listed for next year after having at least one in 2026, according to a new analysis published by MoneyGeek. That brings the projected total to 181 counties — many but not all of them rural — that won’t have any Medicare Advantage plans next year.