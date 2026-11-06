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Obituary: David Cotter
9 days ago
In loving memory of David Wayne Cotter, who finished his 73-lap race on Friday, October 23, 2026, in Carson City, Nevada. Born in Vallejo, CA on February 11, 1953, Dave moved to South Lake Tahoe in the early 1960s with his family. From 1974 to 2006, Dave dedicated 32 years to the U.S. Forest Service in the Lake Tahoe Basin. He demonstrated how to live with equal parts stubborn grit, wry humor, and refined taste.